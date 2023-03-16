Dispute over sports jersey leads to weapons, assault charges for Brockville, Ont. man

See more sharing options

A Brockville, Ont., man is facing weapons and assault charges after a dispute over a sports jersey.

Police say on March 14 officers responded to a call on James Street West and found that one man had assaulted another.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect had left the area and shown a knife to one of the neighbours in the area.

Police say the injuries to the victim were non-life-threatening and they did not require medical attention.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and held for a bail hearing for the offences of assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

