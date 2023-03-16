Menu

Crime

Dispute over sports jersey leads to weapons, assault charges for Brockville, Ont. man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 8:45 am
Brockville . View image in full screen
Brockville . Global News
A Brockville, Ont., man is facing weapons and assault charges after a dispute over a sports jersey.

Police say on March 14 officers responded to a call on James Street West and found that one man had assaulted another.

Kingston, Ont.-area farm's wool blanket featured in 'The Last of Us'

The investigation also revealed that the suspect had left the area and shown a knife to one of the neighbours in the area.

Police say the injuries to the victim were non-life-threatening and they did not require medical attention.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and held for a bail hearing for the offences of assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

