Canada

Brockville, Ont. council passes budget, raises taxes for 2023

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 2:51 pm
Brockville city council passed its budget for 2023. View image in full screen
Brockville city council passed its budget for 2023. John Lawless/Global News
Municipal taxes in the city of Brockville, Ont., are on the rise after its council passed the municipal budget for 2023.

Brockville’s tax levy increase for 2023 is 8.19 per cent. The estimated tax rate increase is 7.37 per cent, representing an estimated annual increase of $98.28 per $100,000 of assessment for a residential home.

For an average Brockville residential property assessed at $250,000, it means an annual increase of approximately $245.70 in 2023.

The regular operating and capital programs will see 7.48 per cent.

Of this year’s budget, $133,000 will be used to address increased fuel costs, while just over $470,000 will make changes to the employee pension program, allowing non-full-time members to join.

Just over $17.1 million will be used to support community partners.

Nearly $8 million will be put toward capital projects, including $1.2 million for the reconstruction of Sherwood Street to replace 100-year-old sewer and water lines.

There will also be an investment of just over $1 million toward new recreation facilities and parks, including $320,000 for playground equipment; $140,000 for Brock Trail improvements and $175,000 for an accessible kayak lunch and dock replacement.

