Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny in Port Hope, Ont. set for April 8 on Ganarasaka River

Registration is now open for paddlers for the 41st Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny in Port Hope, Ont.

Participants are invited to build their own watercraft and then attempt to float down the 10-kilometre course on the Ganaraska River on Saturday, April 8. In the event river conditions are not deemed safe, the race may be rescheduled for April 15.

Registration is available on the event’s website at floatyourfanny.ca. For a list of other events on the weekend, visit porthope.ca/ganny-weekend.

The popular springtime event was initially launched following the heavy flooding that ravaged sections of downtown Port Hope in April 1980.

Each year hundreds of teams enter the race, although they may end up in the river before reaching the finish line. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the event in 2020 and 2021 before it made a triumphant return in 2022 for the 40th edition.

“This annual event brings participants and spectators from far and wide; it is something Port Hope is known for,” said Municipality of Port Hope Mayor Olena Hankivsky. “As always, participant and viewer safety is of the utmost importance. I commend our emergency services partners, along with staff and community volunteers who spend their time, talents, and energy preparing for and running the race. I look forward to seeing everyone in just a few short weeks for this fun-filled day.”

The finish line, known as “Fannyville,” features an outdoor event village with food, drink, merchant vendors, on-stage entertainment, children’s activities and live race commentary. An award presentation will also be held for the finalists.

“This annual celebration is a rite of passage for many in our community,” said event co-chair Barry Adamson. “Whether you are a seasoned participant or a first-time adventurer, sign up to test your endurance, paddling skills, and craft design. If racing isn’t for you, be sure to come and watch. I love walking through Fannyville and seeing everyone out, meeting friends and neighbours and sharing a good time.”

Organizers note the event plan was reviewed by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to ensure the municipality remains in compliance with all policies and procedures to ensure the sustainability of the fish and wildlife habitats in the river.