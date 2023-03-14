Menu

Traffic

Guelph, Ont. police seek vehicle after pedestrian struck in crosswalk

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 14, 2023 1:46 pm
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph Police Service are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run investigation.

Poilce say a 19-year-old was crossing the street at a crosswalk near Gordon Street and Poppy Drive around 6:25 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a black sedan. They say the victim suffered minor leg injuries.

Read more: Police seek witnesses in hit-and-run investigation in Guelph

Investigators say a female driver, identified only as Sophia, stopped and got out of the vehicle but then fled.

Investigators want to speak to the driver and anyone who may have witnessed the collision, including those who may have surveillance or dashcam footage.

Contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

