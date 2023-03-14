Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged with kidnapping after car stolen with kids inside, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 1:39 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A Winnipeg woman is facing a lengthy list of charges after a vehicle was stolen with two children inside.

Police said the incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at an Ellice Avenue hotel parking lot, and that a woman entered the driver’s door and drove away for 10 minutes with the kids inside before pulling over and letting them out.

With the help of the AIR1 helicopter, police tracked the stolen vehicle as the suspect tried to flee at high speeds, but attempts to pull it over near Ness Avenue and Century Street failed, as did a similar effort at Erin Street and Richard Avenue, where the suspect damaged a cruiser car as she continued to speed away from police.

She was next spotted shortly after 11 p.m. on Pembina Highway, at which point she crashed into another vehicle, police said, but continued to drive at high speeds. The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Read more: Winnipeg police nab suspect in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault of teen girl

A few minutes later, she crashed into another vehicle at Grant Avenue and Stafford Street, causing what police described as “extensive damage to both vehicles.” She took off on foot and was found in the area by police and taken into custody.

A 29 year-old-woman has been charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of forcible confinement, flight while pursued by a peace officer and multiple counts related to impaired driving and failing to exchange information with another driver after a crash.

She was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving without a licence or with an invalid licence.

RCMP praise Manitoba mom for cool-headedness during kidnapping

 

