Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Next phase of ‘Alberta is Calling’ campaign targets skilled workers in Ontario, Maritimes

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Phase 2 of the ‘Alberta is Calling’ campaign launches in Vancouver, Toronto'
Phase 2 of the ‘Alberta is Calling’ campaign launches in Vancouver, Toronto
The Alberta government has launched the second phase of the "Alberta is Calling" advertising campaign in Toronto and Vancouver, doubling down on efforts to lure people to work and live in the Prairie province. Kendra Slugoski reports. – Sep 21, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The next phase of the provincial government’s “Alberta is Calling” campaign, which will try to attract workers from northern and southwestern Ontario and the Maritimes, was launched Monday.

The Alberta government is hoping to address labour shortages in sectors like skilled trades, health care, food service and hospitality, accounting, engineering and technology.

“Almost every sector in Alberta needs people to fill the jobs,” said Brian Jean, Alberta’s minister of jobs, economy and northern development.

He said the $5-million push will include ads across multiple mediums, include transit ads and billboards.

Read more: Province launches ‘Alberta is calling’ talent recruitment campaign

Jean said this phase of the “Alberta is Calling” campaign is focusing on places where skilled workers need jobs, where there is high unemployment and underemployment.

Story continues below advertisement

Specifically, the provincial government said it is targeting St. John’s, N.L.; Charlottetown, P.E.I.; Moncton and Saint John, N.B.; and Halifax, N.S.; and in Ontario: Hamilton, London, Windsor, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Chatham, Timmins and Cornwall.

“We targeted these because of the high unemployment but also because of the highly skilled trades,” Jean said.

Click to play video: 'Premier Smith’s comments draw criticism of ‘Alberta Calling’ campaign'
Premier Smith’s comments draw criticism of ‘Alberta Calling’ campaign

The first phase of the government’s campaign was focused on attracting workers from Vancouver and Toronto.

“This campaign is expanding to a number of different markets,” Jean said, “playing on the successes of the last campaign.”

Regarding the first phase, he said “the return on investment was fantastic,” citing net migration to Alberta at record levels. Jean said 33,000 Canadians moved to Alberta in the third quarter of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Alberta is calling’ campaign to attract workers, promote healthy competition: economists

“Alberta is Calling” has touted the advantages of living in Alberta, saying the province has “the highest weekly earnings and lowest taxes in Canada,” an “excellent quality of life and affordable lifestyle,” “access to world-famous mountains and parks for year-round hiking, skiing, biking, and more than 300 days of sunshine per year.”

The next phase of the campaign will expand internationally, Jean said.

He explained the particular countries have not been identified yet but will likely target those where people face the fewest amount of barriers — language, education — in moving to Alberta.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Labour shortage forces businesses to operate at lower capacity in Edmonton'
Labour shortage forces businesses to operate at lower capacity in Edmonton

Jennifer Henshaw with Restaurants Canada joined Jean for the announcement Monday in Canmore.

Story continues below advertisement

She highlighted the labour shortage in the hospitality and service industries specifically, saying many Alberta businesses have had to pivot, reduce hours and some are even operating at 80 per cent capacity due to “acute labour shortages” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henshaw said Alberta has about 18,000 vacancies in its service sector.

Read more: Is Alberta calling? 4 things to consider before changing jobs

In August 2022, then-premier Jason Kenney kicked off the “Alberta is Calling” campaign to lure skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver.

The UCP government spent $2.6 million on that first phase, which included ads on social media, radio and posters in high-traffic areas.

Click to play video: 'Economist reacts to Alberta’s push for out-of-province workers'
Economist reacts to Alberta’s push for out-of-province workers
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta UCPAlberta jobsBrian JeanAlberta workersAlberta is callingJob RecruitmentAlberta hiringattracting workersworker recruitment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers