Crime

Police recover 12 allegedly stolen vehicles from Milton, Ont. ‘chop shop’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 2:18 pm
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. T. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. T. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Police in Milton, Ont., say they have recovered 12 stolen vehicles from a so-called chop shop after an investigation into auto theft.

Halton Regional Police said that, on Friday, a search warrant was executed at an address near Trafalgar Road and Lower Base Line in Milton.

Read more: Man drove off with cars from Milton, Oakville dealerships without paying: police

“Officers located 12 stolen vehicles, and numerous stolen licence plates (approximately 20 associated to stolen vehicles),” Halton police said, adding that other vehicles were at various stages of being “stripped” at the address,

Trending Now

The vehicles recovered had been reported stolen in Halton, Hamilton and Peel. Police said the plates were associated with Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Durham, York and Toronto.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

CrimeHalton Regional PoliceHRPMiltonHalton Regioncar theftAuto TheftGTA car theft
