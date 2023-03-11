Woman reportedly sexually assaulted by man with firearm in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Toronto police said that, at around 4 a.m. on Friday, a woman was walking in the area of Danforth and Robinson avenues. She reportedly encountered someone she did not know.

The woman was sexually assaulted by a man who had a firearm, according to police.

He is described as between five-foot-11 and six-feet tall. He had a slim build and a black beard, police said.

He wore a black “Moose Knuckle” jacket with a fur hood, black medical mask, grey jogging pants and white running shoes. An image was released.

