Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Woman reportedly sexually assaulted by man with firearm in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 11:16 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Toronto police said that, at around 4 a.m. on Friday, a woman was walking in the area of Danforth and Robinson avenues. She reportedly encountered someone she did not know.

The woman was sexually assaulted by a man who had a firearm, according to police.

Read more: Man approaches teen girl with knife then robs, sexually assaults her: Toronto police

He is described as between five-foot-11 and six-feet tall. He had a slim build and a black beard, police said.

He wore a black “Moose Knuckle” jacket with a fur hood, black medical mask, grey jogging pants and white running shoes. An image was released.

Toronto police are searching for a man after an alleged sexual assault involving a firearm. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for a man after an alleged sexual assault involving a firearm. TPS / Handout
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTPSToronto Sexual AssaultDanforth Avenuerobinson avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

