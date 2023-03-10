Sex offender pleads not guilty to bringing Saskatchewan children across border

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted Canadian sex offender who is alleged to have driven through a barbed wire fence at the international border with two children and their mother has pleaded not guilty to charges in South Dakota.

Benjamin Martin Moore is charged with illegally bringing the mother and children from Saskatchewan across the border last August.

He also faces charges for possessing and transporting computer files that contained child pornography.

The seven-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy were at the centre of an Amber Alert after they were not found at their home in Eastend, in southwest Saskatchewan near the border.

Moore was arrested two days later after he was identified in a campground near Sturgis, S.D., where he was staying with the woman and children.

Moore is also facing charges in Canada for failing to report a change of address, which is required for convicted sex offenders, and for breaching a previous court order to not have weapons.

He is scheduled to go to trial in the United States in June.