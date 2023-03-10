Menu

Consumer

Sex offender pleads not guilty to bringing Saskatchewan children across border

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 2:28 pm
Sex offender Benjamin Martin Moore pleads not guilty after being charged with illegally taking two children with their mother across the border.
Sex offender Benjamin Martin Moore pleads not guilty after being charged with illegally taking two children with their mother across the border. Saskatchewan RCMP
A convicted Canadian sex offender who is alleged to have driven through a barbed wire fence at the international border with two children and their mother has pleaded not guilty to charges in South Dakota.

Benjamin Martin Moore is charged with illegally bringing the mother and children from Saskatchewan across the border last August.

Read more: 2 Saskatchewan children who are subjects of Amber Alert are in ‘danger’, RCMP says

He also faces charges for possessing and transporting computer files that contained child pornography.

The seven-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy were at the centre of an Amber Alert after they were not found at their home in Eastend, in southwest Saskatchewan near the border.

Read more: Saskatchewan man cut through fence to cross U.S. border with children: border patrol

Moore was arrested two days later after he was identified in a campground near Sturgis, S.D., where he was staying with the woman and children.

Moore is also facing charges in Canada for failing to report a change of address, which is required for convicted sex offenders, and for breaching a previous court order to not have weapons.

He is scheduled to go to trial in the United States in June.

Amber Alert cancelled after 2 Saskatchewan children found in South Dakota
Saskatchewan NewsSex OffenderSouth DakotaNot GuiltyEastendinternational borderBenjamin Martin Moore
© 2023 The Canadian Press

