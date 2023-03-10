Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A strip mall in Moose Jaw, Sask., was destroyed Thursday night as a fire blazed through the area.

The mall located on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive has several businesses in it including Dollar Tree and Bulk Barn, which were engulfed in flames.

Moose Jaw police and fire crews were on the scene Thursday redirecting eastbound traffic from Thatcher Drive as firefighters battled the large structure fire.

View image in full screen The strip mall includes multiple businesses such as Bulk Barn and Dollar Tree, which were all affected by the fire. Photos submitted to Explore Moose Jaw

As of Thursday night, Moose Jaw Fire was not sure how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

More info to come…