Canada

Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 12:33 pm
It is currently unknown what caused the strip mall fire on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive in Moose Jaw.
It is currently unknown what caused the strip mall fire on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive in Moose Jaw. Photo submitted to Explore Moose Jaw
A strip mall in Moose Jaw, Sask., was destroyed Thursday night as a fire blazed through the area.

The mall located on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive has several businesses in it including Dollar Tree and Bulk Barn, which were engulfed in flames.

Moose Jaw police and fire crews were on the scene Thursday redirecting eastbound traffic from Thatcher Drive as firefighters battled the large structure fire.

The strip mall includes multiple businesses such as Bulk Barn and Dollar Tree, which were all affected by the fire.
The strip mall includes multiple businesses such as Bulk Barn and Dollar Tree, which were all affected by the fire. Photos submitted to Explore Moose Jaw

As of Thursday night, Moose Jaw Fire was not sure how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

More info to come…

It is currently unknown what caused the fire at the strip mall in Moose Jaw. View image in full screen
It is currently unknown what caused the fire at the strip mall in Moose Jaw. Photos submitted to Explore Moose Jaw
RCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsFireRegina NewsStructure FireMoose Jaw FireMall fireFire in Moose JawMoose Jaw Strip mall
