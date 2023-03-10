Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire

A strip mall in Moose Jaw, Sask., was destroyed Thursday night as a fire blazed through the area.
The mall located on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive has several businesses in it including Dollar Tree and Bulk Barn, which were engulfed in flames.
Moose Jaw police and fire crews were on the scene Thursday redirecting eastbound traffic from Thatcher Drive as firefighters battled the large structure fire.
As of Thursday night, Moose Jaw Fire was not sure how the fire started or if anyone was injured.
