Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta NDP promise free birth control if elected

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 8, 2023 5:40 pm
Several NDP MLAs gather in Edmonton on March 8, 2023, to announce plans to provide free prescription contraception to Albertans if elected. View image in full screen
Several NDP MLAs gather in Edmonton on March 8, 2023, to announce plans to provide free prescription contraception to Albertans if elected. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Opposition NDP announced Wednesday that the party will cover the cost of contraception for Albertans if it is elected come May.

“We will offer universal access to free prescription contraception across the province,” party leader Rachel Notley said at a news conference.

Click to play video: 'New company offers mail delivery birth control'
New company offers mail delivery birth control

Notley said covering the drug will help women be more in control of their lives and future.

Story continues below advertisement

“Universal coverage for prescription contraception will save Albertans money and it will help women fully participate in our economy and every aspect of our society,” she said.

The NDP said the plan would cover oral pills, injections, intrauterine devices (IUDs), implants under the skin and Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill.

Read more: B.C.’s free contraception plan renews push for Ottawa, other provinces to follow suit

The plan would cost less than $34 million a year, according to the NDP, and could save an Albertan up to $10,000 over their lifetime.

Trending Now

This announcement comes a week after the government of B.C. announced it would make prescription contraception free starting in April.

Click to play video: 'B.C. budget: Province to provide free prescription contraception to all residents'
B.C. budget: Province to provide free prescription contraception to all residents

Scott Johnston, press secretary for the ministry of health, said currently most Albertans already have birth control covered by private and public health-care plans.

Story continues below advertisement

“Coverage for many contraceptive drug and health products is provided for Albertans who are enrolled in government sponsored drug and supplemental health benefits plans,” said Johnston.

More on Canada
Rachel NotleyAlberta NDPAlberta electionBirth ControlContraceptionFree birth controlfree contraceptionalberta ndp birth control
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers