Alberta NDP promise free birth control if elected

The Opposition NDP announced Wednesday that the party will cover the cost of contraception for Albertans if it is elected come May.

“We will offer universal access to free prescription contraception across the province,” party leader Rachel Notley said at a news conference.

Notley said covering the drug will help women be more in control of their lives and future.

“Universal coverage for prescription contraception will save Albertans money and it will help women fully participate in our economy and every aspect of our society,” she said.

The NDP said the plan would cover oral pills, injections, intrauterine devices (IUDs), implants under the skin and Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill.

The plan would cost less than $34 million a year, according to the NDP, and could save an Albertan up to $10,000 over their lifetime.

This announcement comes a week after the government of B.C. announced it would make prescription contraception free starting in April.

Scott Johnston, press secretary for the ministry of health, said currently most Albertans already have birth control covered by private and public health-care plans.

“Coverage for many contraceptive drug and health products is provided for Albertans who are enrolled in government sponsored drug and supplemental health benefits plans,” said Johnston.