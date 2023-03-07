Menu

Sports

Manitoba’s Dunstone tops Nova Scotia’s Manuel 8-4 to remain unbeaten at Brier

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 2:37 pm
Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone defeated Nova Scotia’s Matthew Manuel 8-4 on Tuesday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Dunstone made a hit for three in the sixth end and picked up two late steals to earn his fourth straight round-robin win.

In other early games, Ontario’s Mike McEwen beat Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin 10-7 and Brendan Bottcher of Wild Card 1 edged New Brunswick’s Scott Jones 8-7.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe posted a 6-4 victory over Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day at Budweiser Gardens.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday and the final is scheduled for Sunday night.

Winnipeg SportsCurlingManitoba CurlingBrierMen's CurlingManitoba sportsMatt Dunstone
© 2023 The Canadian Press

