Manitoba’s Dunstone tops Nova Scotia’s Manuel 8-4 to remain unbeaten at Brier

Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone defeated Nova Scotia’s Matthew Manuel 8-4 on Tuesday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Dunstone made a hit for three in the sixth end and picked up two late steals to earn his fourth straight round-robin win.
In other early games, Ontario’s Mike McEwen beat Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin 10-7 and Brendan Bottcher of Wild Card 1 edged New Brunswick’s Scott Jones 8-7.
Alberta’s Kevin Koe posted a 6-4 victory over Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Trending Now
Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day at Budweiser Gardens.
Round-robin play continues through Thursday and the final is scheduled for Sunday night.
Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling
Comments