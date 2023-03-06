Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by cube truck in Montreal

See more sharing options

Montreal police are investigating after a 74-year-old woman was hit by a truck in the city’s Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of de la Salle Avenue and Hochelaga Street.

The cube truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, was heading north on de la Salle when the pedestrian was struck at Hochelaga Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim who had both upper- and lower-body injuries.

Chèvrefils, however, specified the woman was conscious at the time.

She was taken to hospital but as of 6 p.m., police were still waiting for a status update.

The driver of the truck was meeting with investigators.

Collision experts were dispatched to the scene.

Hochelaga Street was closed in both directions, between Pie-IX Boulevard and Letourneux Avenue as officers carried out their work.