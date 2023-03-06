Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by cube truck in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 6:35 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating after a 74-year-old woman was hit by a truck in the city’s Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of de la Salle Avenue and Hochelaga Street.

Read more: Skateboarder dies in hospital after suspected hit and run in Montreal

The cube truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, was heading north on de la Salle when the pedestrian was struck at Hochelaga Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim who had both upper- and lower-body injuries.

Chèvrefils, however, specified the woman was conscious at the time.

She was taken to hospital but as of 6 p.m., police were still waiting for a status update.

The driver of the truck was meeting with investigators.

Read more: 20 pedestrians fatally struck in Montreal streets: SPVM 2022 annual report

Collision experts were dispatched to the scene.

Hochelaga Street was closed in both directions, between Pie-IX Boulevard and Letourneux Avenue as officers carried out their work.

