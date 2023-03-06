Alberta Energy Regulator ignored law by not disclosing oilsands leak, lawyer says

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta lawyer says the province’s energy regulator may have ignored provincial law by not publicly disclosing that waste from a large oilsands tailings pond was escaping containment and seeping into groundwater.

Drew Yewchuk of the University of Calgary’s Public Interest Law Clinic is asking the province’s Information Commissioner to investigate how and why the Alberta Energy Regulator chose not to release information on the release at Imperial Oil’s Kearl mine.

Yewchuk points out that Alberta’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act says any public body must immediately release information that involves significant harm to the environment or to the health or safety of the public.

The regulator notified local First Nations as early as May 2022 about some sludge that had been found outside a tailings pond at Kearl.

But it said nothing else to anyone until Feb. 6, when it released an environmental protection order.

Two First Nations have expressed anger that they weren’t told about the extent of the release for nine months while their people continued to harvest from nearby lands.

The Alberta Energy Regulator has not yet responded to Yewchuk’s concerns.

In a statement shared on its website Monday, Imperial apologized for the incident.

“Cleanup is well advanced, and we are taking all necessary steps to prevent this from happening again. We want to assure communities in the area that monitoring is ongoing and there have been no impacts to waterways,” said Simon Younger, senior vice president of upstream at Imperial.

“Imperial has always been dedicated to transparently communicating with our community partners, including local Indigenous communities, as they rightly expect.

“We recognize that we have fallen short of these expectations, and we are committed to rebuilding trust by keeping them regularly informed of our operations as we continue addressing this issue.”

Imperial said it is also addressing “a separate issue” close to the Kearl lease.

The company said there is “seepage” that is primarily natural groundwater and natural precipitation with “a small amount of industrial wastewater.”

“Extensive and ongoing water monitoring has confirmed that seepage has not entered local waterways,” the company said.

The company said there have been no impacts to water sources or wildlife.

Imperial said the seepage happened in shallow ground, which meant it wasn’t caught by a system that is supposed to catch seepage in the Kearl facility. It said it is expanding the system to better protect against seepage events at every level.

Alberta premier Danielle Smith said Imperial should have reached out to nearby communities.

“It is unfortunate that they didn’t reach out to our friends in Northwest Territories… and that there wasn’t more proactive communication with the bands,” said Smith at an unrelated news conference Monday.

“Nobody wants to feel that they have potentially been drinking water that has been exposed and I’m pleased to report that none of this spill got into the tributaries.”

—With files from Stephanie Swensrude, 630 CHED