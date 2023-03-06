Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry named president of Ontario Liberal Party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 9:40 am
Newly elected Ontario Liberal Party president Kathryn McGarry speaks during the party's 2023 Annual Meeting at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, March 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Newly elected Ontario Liberal Party president Kathryn McGarry speaks during the party's 2023 Annual Meeting at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, March 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister and municipal leader is now the party’s new president as Kathryn McGarry was named to the role on Sunday, the final day of the party’s annual general meeting in Hamilton.

McGarry served as minister of natural resources and transportation minister under former premier Kathleen Wynne, but lost her seat representing the riding of Cambridge in 2018.

Read more: Ontario Liberals agree on new executive council, turn attention to leadership race

She then served a single term as Cambridge’s mayor before losing her re-election bid last October.

Trending Now

Other members of the Ontario Liberals’ new executive team include Damien O’Brien as executive vice-president, Pankaj Sandhu as secretary and Tim Shorthill as treasurer.

Read more: Kathryn McGarry annouces candidacy for Ontario Liberal Party presidency

Story continues below advertisement

One of the new team’s first orders of business will be to set the rules and timelines for a leadership race, which party members voted on Saturday to conduct using a one-member-one-vote system rather than a delegated convention.

Ontario politicsKitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsCambridge newsOntario. News#onpoliOntario Liberal partyKathryn McGarryKathryn McGarry CambridgeKathryn McGarry Liberal Party
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers