Pub in Kelowna, B.C. prepares for fundraiser to support Ukraine

A local chef in Kelowna, B.C., has teamed up with a Ukrainian refugee to create a Ukrainian-inspired menu for a fundraiser, taking place Saturday evening.

Staff members at Kelowna’s Creekside Pub and Grill are preparing a special meal.

“We’re preparing for a Ukrainian fundraiser in order to raise funds to send back to Ukraine and we’re going to be using a Ukrainian-inspired menu,” said Patrick Cunningham, Creekside Pub and Grill Kitchen manager.

“We’re going to be doing a variety of perogies. I think we have five different flavours of perogies, and there will be a variety of sauces as well to accompany them with fried onions and different types of sausage, sauerkraut.”

The day before the buffet is all about perfecting the borscht soup, a first-time make for Cunningham.

“It should take about two to two-and-a-half hours, just so that we can get the meat nice and tender and have the flavours come together really nicely,” said Cunningham.

Since the restaurant isn’t typically known for Ukrainian food, volunteers from the Kelowna Stands with Ukrainian organization are assisting them in perfecting the recipes that are set for Saturday’s buffet.

“Roman is a refugee from Ukraine and he used to be a chef back home and now he’s working in construction here in Kelowna trying to find a job as a chef as well. In the meantime, he’s participating in preparing for the event,” said Mykola Morozov, Kelowna Stands With Ukraine volunteer.

Money raised through Saturday’s fundraiser will go straight to helping those in Ukraine.

“We’re hoping to raise money to purchase a new generator for Ukrainian kids for kids in Ukraine that really needs some heating source at this point,” said Mykola.

“If there are any leftover funds they will be forwarded towards organizing events for local newcomers here in Kelowna and in the Okanagan.”

The fundraiser will feature a buffet, a silent auction and karaoke. It begins at 4 p.m. and is open to the public with tickets that can be purchased on the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Facebook page.