2 girls, 14, found dead outdoors in freezing northern Manitoba conditions

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 3:44 pm
RCMP Island Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Island Lake detachment. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of two teenage girls at St. Theresa Point First Nation Wednesday.

Police said they were called to a home in the northern Manitoba community around 8 a.m., where the two girls, both 14, were found outside in the cold.

They were taken to the local nursing station, where they were pronounced dead.

RCMP say they believe the two were outside for “a period of time” in -23 C overnight conditions.

Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate while waiting for autopsies to be conducted.

