North Battleford’s Albers returning to the mound at World Baseball Classic

Andrew Albers is no stranger to a good comeback story, pitching 31 games over three separate stints in the Major Leagues with the Minnesota Twins, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners.

Now at 37 years old, the North Battleford, Sask., product is nearing his swan song on the diamond.

“You never want to give it up and you never want to let it go,” said Albers. “But at the same time, at some point you have to. Certainly that realization kind of hit me a little bit last year when I didn’t end up playing affiliated ball.”

Albers hasn’t pitched competitively since 2021, following a series of elbow injuries that caused him to fail his physical after signing a minor league contract with the Mariners last year.

Though retirement was a possibility, Albers was able to rehab his arm and now feels ready to get back out on the mound.

“It was the first time since 2004 that I hadn’t played baseball all summer or all year really,” he said. “It was the first summer I had off probably since I was eight years old, so it was interesting that way.

“But at the same time, you go through the year and start to miss it a little bit. And, you start to get the itch to get back out there.”

Despite the uncertainty with his time away from the sport, he’s earned another chance to pitch on one of baseball’s biggest stages again.

Following conversations with Baseball Canada national team director Greg Hamilton, Albers was selected to Team Canada’s 30-man roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

“We’re not asking him to go out there and throw seven innings anymore or have us jump on his shoulders,” said Hamilton. “We’re asking him to bring situational experience and be able to navigate through some stats that are going to be important to the overall success of the team.”

This will be Albers’ third time representing Canada at the World Baseball Classic, participating in both the 2013 and 2017 events.

Flying down to Arizona with his Canadian teammates to compete in pool play starting next week, Albers said he feels immense gratitude to Baseball Canada for taking a chance on him this time around.

“Now I feel like I’m in a place where I can go down there and compete, and hopefully get some guys out,” said Albers. “It certainly means a lot that they trust you enough to take your word for it.”

While his role will look quite different than in years past, Albers will be expected to serve as a leader in the bullpen and introduce some of the younger pitchers to what the best-on-best tournament will be like.

As for his plans following the World Baseball Classic, the fire to compete still burns bright.

“If someone comes knocking to offer me a minor league deal, there’s a good chance that I would try to go play,” said Albers. “Again, it’s so hard to hang them up and especially after an injury, trying to feel where you’re at and see if you can still go out there and do it.”

Albers believes that this will likely be his final appearance at the World Baseball Classic and whether or not his pro career continues after the tournament, he’s going to soak in as much as he can in the meantime.

“Just really relishing getting to put on a Canadian jersey,” said Albers. “Getting to pitch on a big league diamond against some of the best players in the world and really try to have some fun with it.”

Canada will compete in a pool with the United States, Mexico, Columbia and Great Britain with their first game coming against the Brits on March 12.