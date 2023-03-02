Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

PBO expects Bank of Canada done hiking rates, forecasts economic growth of 1% in 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s job surge: How hot economy could affect employers, interest rates'
Canada’s job surge: How hot economy could affect employers, interest rates
The Canadian labour market exceeded expectations and added 150,000 jobs in January, according to Statistics Canada. David Akin explains how a hot economy could be a problem for employers, and people hoping for lower interest rates – Feb 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Parliamentary Budget Office has trimmed its forecast for Canada’s economic growth this year.

The PBO’s latest economic and fiscal outlook predicts the economy will grow by 1.0 per cent this year followed by 1.6 per cent in 2024. The outlook compares with the agency’s October forecast for growth of 1.2 per cent for 2023 and 2.3 per cent in 2024.

It expects a decline in residential investment and weakness in consumer spending in the first half of the year, while businesses reduce their inventory investment over the course of 2023 as the growth in sales slows.

Read more: Canada’s economy ended 2022 with a ‘thud.’ What does that mean for a recession?

The PBO also predicts the Bank of Canada will keep its key interest rate target on hold at 4.5 per cent for the rest of 2023 before starting to cut in 2024.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The federal budget watchdog forecasts the central bank will begin cutting its key policy rate in January 2024 by a quarter of a percentage point at each of its eight fixed announcement dates next year.

The PBO’s outlook projects a federal budget deficit of $36.5 billion for Ottawa’s 2022-23 fiscal year and an increase in the shortfall to $43.1 billion for 2023-24 due to a slowdown in revenue growth and higher program expenses.

Click to play video: 'Is Canada headed toward recession? Experts have ‘no consensus’ on future of inflation'
Is Canada headed toward recession? Experts have ‘no consensus’ on future of inflation
Bank of CanadaCanada economyinterest rateRecessionParliamentary Budget OfficerPBOCanada Interest RateCanada RecessionEconomic Outlookinterest rate hikes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers