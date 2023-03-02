Industrial accident at SGS facility in Lakefield, Ont. sends 1 to hospital as precaution

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution following an industrial accident Thursday at the SGS Canada facility in the village of Lakefield, Ont., north of Peterborough.

According to Selwyn Township, a number of roads around the plant were closed to public access.

SGS Minerals Services’ Lakefield conducts metallurgical testing and analytical services to the mining industry.

Police on Thursday morning said they were initially called about a “smell” in the area and were called in to conduct traffic control on roads around the facility including County Road 33, Concession, Water and Oxford streets.

Peterborough County OPP stationed a cruiser at the intersection of Highway 28 to prevent access to County Road 33.

Company spokesperson Fulvio Martinez says all employees were evacuated as a precaution. The one staff member taken to hospital is expected to be released later Thursday.

More details on the incident are forthcoming, Martinez noted.

He said Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Labour have both been notified of the incident.

“SGS has hazardous materials technicians on-site to manage response which is localized to the SGS site,” the township stated. “Selwyn Fire Department and Peterborough Police are on-scene for site support. Residents are assured that this industrial accident is confined to the SGS property. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified. SGS is in regular communication with the Township.”

Peterborough police reported at 2:33 p.m. that all roads have since reopened.

More details to come.