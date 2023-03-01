Jets sign goalie Cormier to one-year, two-way contract

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Evan Cormier to a one-year, two-way contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Cormier, 25, has spent this season in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings after appearing in 14 games with the Manitoba Moose in 2021-22 — in which he put up an 8-3-3 record with a .905 save percentage, 2.72 GAA, and one shutout.

The @NHLJets have signed goaltender Evan Cormier to a one-year, two-way contract. — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) March 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The Bowmanville, Ont., native was originally drafted 105th overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2016.

His contract has an average annual NHL value of $750,000.