Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets sign goalie Cormier to one-year, two-way contract

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 2:54 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Evan Cormier to a one-year, two-way contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Cormier, 25, has spent this season in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings after appearing in 14 games with the Manitoba Moose in 2021-22 — in which he put up an 8-3-3 record with a .905 save percentage, 2.72 GAA, and one shutout.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bowmanville, Ont., native was originally drafted 105th overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2016.

Trending Now

Read more: Jets acquire Nino Niederreiter from Nashville, give up 2024 2nd round pick

His contract has an average annual NHL value of $750,000.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: February 22'
John Shannon on the Jets: February 22
HockeyWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsManitoba MooseWinnipeg hockeyevan cormierkalamazoo wings
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers