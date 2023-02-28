Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto FC and Canadian fullback Kadin Chung agree to contract termination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2023 12:02 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto FC is parting ways with Canadian fullback Kadin Chung.

The MLS team and Chung have mutually agreed to terminate his contract effective immediately.

The 24-year-old from New Westminster, B.C., joined Toronto in February 2022. He appeared in eight MLS games starting in five and playing a total of 451 minutes.

Read more: D.C. United rallies late to beat Toronto FC 3-2 in wild MLS season opener

Chung, who made US$70,630 last season, had signed with Toronto through 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025. He had spent three previous seasons with the CPL’s Pacific FC, making 63 appearances and helping the team win the Canadian Premier League title.

Trending Now

Chung started in the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program in September 2011 before joining Whitecaps FC 2 in August 2015. In 2018, Chung joined Germany’s FC Kaiserslautern II before signing with Pacific in December 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Chung has represented Canada at the under-17 and U-20 level. In 2015, he was named the Canada U-17 Male Player of the Year.

SportsSoccerToronto sportsMLSToronto FCTFCToronto soccerKadin Chung
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers