Sports

Kitchener Rangers blank Soo Greyhounds to end losing streak

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 11:18 am
The Kitchener Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 shutout win over the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday afternoon at the Aud.

The two teams remained scoreless until early in the third when Danny Zhilkin notched his 23rd of the season to put the Blueshirts ahead for good.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers fire Chris Dennis, GM Mike McKenzie to help coach team

Captain Francesco Pinelli doubled the Rangers’ lead about six minutes later with a power play marker before Francesco Arcuri scored an empty netter with four minutes remaining to seal the win for Kitchener.

Kitchener ‘tender Marco Costantini was named first star as he made 40 saves in recording the victory.

Across the ice, Charlie Schenkel made 35 saves as he picked up the loss for Sault Ste. Marie.

The Rangers now sit six points in front of the Greyhounds for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Kitchener will return to game action on Wednesday night as they travel up Highway 401 for a matchup with the Oshawa Generals.

