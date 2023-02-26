Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

$500 million in funding allocated to ‘keep ferry fares affordable’: B.C. government

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 4:42 pm
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. View image in full screen
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. government has taken steps to lower fare increases for people who rely on the coastal BC Ferries services through a $500 million investment.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Vancouver on Sunday.

“Every day, people use BC Ferries to get to work, visit family and friends, as well as (go on) vacations,” B.C. Premier David Eby said.

“We know the cost of everything continues to go up due to global inflation, but by acting now, we can prevent double-digit fare increases from hitting people who depend on our ferries.”

Read more: BC Ferries has more senior managers than vessels in its fleet

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

According to the government, a recent submission to the BC Ferries commissioner and the impacts of global inflation over the past year and a half, it was clear ferry passengers were facing increases of around 10 per cent per year over the next four years.

Story continues below advertisement

With the $500 million investment, the B.C. government said it will keep fare increase to below 3 per cent a year.

“Our government recognizes the importance of reliable and affordable ferry service for travel and goods movement,” Rob Fleming said, B.C.’s minister of transportation.

“It is vital that ferries are well served and supported.”

Click to play video: 'Head of ICBC to become CEO of BC Ferries'
Head of ICBC to become CEO of BC Ferries

The increase in fare costs is tied to increases in things like fuel and inflation, officials said.

“This significant funding from the Province supports necessary service enhancements and infrastructure investments while keeping fares affordable for the travelling public and our commercial customers,” said Jill Sharland, BC Ferries’ interim president.

“We are thankful we have a government partner who understands the complexity of running one of the largest ferry systems in the world and is as committed as we are to providing safe and reliable service to the people and communities of B.C.͛s west coast.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investment will also support greenhouse gas emission reductions by electrification of vessels and other initiatives to “green the fleet and operations.”

By March 31, 2023, the BC Ferries commissioner will determine the preliminary annual fare increase for the next four-year period which will start on April 1, 2024.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries adds new vessels between Campbell River and Quadra Island'
BC Ferries adds new vessels between Campbell River and Quadra Island
Related News
BCBC governmentDavid EbyBC FerriesBC government fundingBC Ferries investmentBC government ferries annoucement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers