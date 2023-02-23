Menu

Crime

Inquest called into 2022 death of Winnipeg man shot by police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 2:04 pm
The scene of a police shooting in June 2022. Manitoba's chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the fatal incident. View image in full screen
The scene of a police shooting in June 2022. Manitoba's chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the fatal incident. Global News
Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a man who was shot by a police officer last summer.

William Weiss, 33, died in hospital after the June 17 incident.

Police and the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said at the time that the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. that day, when an officer had just finished a traffic stop at Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.

The officer was in his vehicle when he was confronted by a man — later identified as Weiss — who was reportedly armed with a large knife and approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle aggressively.

A confrontation led to the suspect being shot and then taken to Health Sciences Centre, where he later died.

The medical examiner’s office said the autopsy showed he was shot in the neck.

Read more: One man dead after police shooting near Salter and Mountain

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The IIU’s investigation — which included a review of police reports and notes, as well as audio and video recordings and forensic reports — found no reasonable grounds to support any charges against the officer.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will now conduct its own inquest to determine the circumstances around the shooting, as well as what, if anything, can be done to prevent similar situations going forward.

More details about the inquest will be released at a later date.

