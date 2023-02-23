Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada completes Rivalry Series comeback with 5-0 victory over U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 8:47 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of sports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Blayre Turnbull scored twice in a 32-second span midway through the second period and Canada overcame a three-game deficit to win the Rivalry Series, beating the United States 5-0 in Game 7 on Wednesday night in the women’s hockey showdown.

Turnbull scored on a power play with 9:34 left in the second to chase U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley, then quickly beat Maddie Rooney to make it 4-0.

Marie-Philip Poulin (29) and Blayre Turnbull of Canada celebrate after defeating the USA in Rivalry Series hockey in Laval, Que., Wednesday, February 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Marie-Philip Poulin (29) and Blayre Turnbull of Canada celebrate after defeating the USA in Rivalry Series hockey in Laval, Que., Wednesday, February 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 25 saves for Canada.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ella Shelton opened the scoring with 2:58 left in the first period, and Marie-Philip Poulin made it 2-0 at 3:41 of the second. After Turnbull’s goals, Victoria Bach scored on a backhander on a breakaway for a five-goal lead with 7:26 to go in the second.

READ MORE: Canada, U.S. to finish women’s hockey Rivalry Series with games in Quebec

Canada tied the series — which began Nov. 15 in Kelowna, British Columbia — with a 5-1 victory Monday night in Trois-Rivieres.

The U.S. won the opener 4-3 in a shootout, then took the second game 2-1 in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Nov. 17 and the third 4-2 in Seattle on Nov. 20. Canada rallied with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 15 and a 3-2 overtime win in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. women’s hockey teams face off in Rivalry Series in Kelowna'
Canada, U.S. women’s hockey teams face off in Rivalry Series in Kelowna
HockeySportsQuebec SportsHockey CanadaWomen's HockeyAthletesWomen's sportsrivalry seriesBlayre TurnbullCanada win at Rivalry SeriesNicole Hensley
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers