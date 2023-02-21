Menu

Canada

Woman choked after scarf gets stuck on conveyor belt at Montreal bar, investigation launched

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 4:25 pm
Police responded to an emergency at a bar on Montreal North on Tuesday morning. Feb. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Police responded to an emergency at a bar on Montreal North on Tuesday morning. Feb. 21, 2023. Staff/Global News
Quebec’s workplace health and safety board (CNESST) is investigating after a woman was choked by her scarf while at work on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Bar Au Petit Tonneau located on Léger Boulevard in Montreal North.

A spokesperson for the CNESST told Global News that the owner was moving cases of alcohol on a conveyor belt when her scarf became stuck in the mechanism.

Montreal police responded to the emergency but would not comment, saying the file was in the hands of the CNESST.

For its part, the CNESST would not comment on the woman’s health status nor elaborate on the situation, citing the ongoing investigation.

