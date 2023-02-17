Menu

Comments

Canada

New displays at Winnipeg rec facility honour war hero Sgt. Tommy Prince

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 2:28 pm
Sgt. Tommy Prince.
Sgt. Tommy Prince. Courtesy: Karen Braun-Prince
A new series of interpretive displays at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place tell the story of the building’s famous namesake.

The City of Winnipeg announced the displays — which tell Prince’s story from childhood, through his experiences as a war hero, and his later life as an advocate for Indigenous people — Friday morning at the north Winnipeg recreation facility.

Mayor Scott Gillingham, who attended the unveiling alongside Prince’s son Tommy Prince Jr., members of city council, and other dignitaries, said Prince’s legacy will continue to be an inspiration for generations to come.

Read more: Canada Post unveils new stamp dedicated to Sgt. Tommy Prince

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Prince, from Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, was Canada’s most decorated First Nations soldier, and served in both the Second World War and the Korean War.

Despite multiple honours for his bravery — including a medal personally presented by King George VI at Buckingham Palace — Prince was met with racism and discrimination upon his return to civilian life, leading to his advocacy for Indigenous rights. He died in Winnipeg in 1977 at 62.

“The racism and trauma that Sgt. Tommy Prince suffered from was an all too common experience for many Indigenous veterans who have since passed away,” said Ross Eadie, councillor for the city’s Mynarski ward.

“Today’s unveiling recalls the adage that we must remember the sacrifices of our veterans, lest we forget. These displays will serve as that reminder for all generations of Winnipeggers.”

The installation, designed by Anikó Szabó, was created with contributions from Prince’s family, as well as city and provincial archives, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry and the city’s heritage officer.

The display concept was developed during efforts to commemorate Prince’s heroism in 2018 and 2021, the city said.

Changing of the Vigil Guard honours Canada’s most decorated Indigenous veteran
