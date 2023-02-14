Calgary local wins $5M lottery prize

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgarian is walking away with $5 million after winning the Lotto 6-49 Classic Draw last month.

The Lotto 6-49 is a national lottery game that lets participants choose their own numbers.

The game was changed in September last year to celebrate the 40th anniversary, and the classic draw offers a $5-million jackpot on every draw.

Jolee Armstrong is the first winner in Western Canada to win the lottery, said Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) and the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) in a Tuesday news release.

Armstrong said she usually plays Lotto Max but decided to “change it up” right before purchasing a lottery ticket at the 7-Eleven at 2604 Kensington Rd. N.W.

Her life changed when the draw happened the next day.

“I was in shock,” Armstrong said in the release.

“It’s not lost on us how fortunate we are and (we) plan to gift some of the winnings to family and our favourite charities, in addition to having some fun in retirement.”