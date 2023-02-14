Arva, Ont. man charged with voyeurism at east London swimming pool: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Arva, Ont., man is facing a charge of voyeurism following an incident over the weekend at a public swimming pool in London’s east end, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when police say a woman in a private changing room observed a cell phone being held above the bathroom stall and pointed in her direction as she was changing.

A man exiting the adjacent stall was confronted by the woman, and witnesses who saw the interaction contacted police, officials said.

The two were not known to each other, police say.

The 22-year-old man from Arva is charged with one count of voyeurism. He’s scheduled to appear in court March 28.

Separately, the accused faces a charge of flight from a police officer, and dangerous operation in connection with an incident in October 2022 in Perth East Township, court documents show.

He’s expected to make a reappearance in court in late April for that matter.