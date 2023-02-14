Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arva, Ont. man charged with voyeurism at east London swimming pool: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 14, 2023 5:09 pm
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 22-year-old Arva, Ont., man is facing a charge of voyeurism following an incident over the weekend at a public swimming pool in London’s east end, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when police say a woman in a private changing room observed a cell phone being held above the bathroom stall and pointed in her direction as she was changing.

Read more: London, Ont. man, 47, arrested on child pornography charges: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A man exiting the adjacent stall was confronted by the woman, and witnesses who saw the interaction contacted police, officials said.

Trending Now

The two were not known to each other, police say.

The 22-year-old man from Arva is charged with one count of voyeurism. He’s scheduled to appear in court March 28.

Story continues below advertisement

Separately, the accused faces a charge of flight from a police officer, and dangerous operation in connection with an incident in October 2022 in Perth East Township, court documents show.

He’s expected to make a reappearance in court in late April for that matter.

LondonLondon PoliceLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeVoyeurismLondon Ontario crimeOntario crimeSwimming Poolcriminal chargeVoyeurArva
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers