Ex-London, Ont. teacher to be sentenced for sex crimes Feb. 22

A new sentencing date has been set for a former London, Ont., teacher who pleaded guilty to various sex crimes involving a minor before skipping his original sentencing date last month.

Dustin Epp pleaded guilty in October 2022 to sexual exploitation, voyeurism, possessing child pornography and making child pornography.

The 48-year-old, who previously taught physics and computer science at Oakridge Secondary School, was originally scheduled to be sentenced for those charges on Jan. 17, but was absent.

Epp was arrested days later in Sudbury before being additionally charged with failing to comply for failing to attend court.

On Tuesday, Epp, who is currently in custody at London’s Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC), made a brief court appearance to determine a sentencing date.

Last week, Epp said he wasn’t ready yet for sentencing, telling Justice Kevin McHugh at the time, “I would prefer to wait until I’m taken off (suicide watch) or given the psychiatric go-ahead to at least be able to prepare myself properly.”

It was also noted last week that Epp had not received disclosure related to the case. The 48-year-old has chosen to represent himself through the sentencing.

During Tuesday’s hearing, assistant Crown attorney Meredith Gardiner informed the court that she’d made all disclosure related to the case available in paper format, with those documents then being delivered to EMDC.

“That disclosure is all there now and in a format that Mr. Epp should have access to, no matter how he is housed at this time,” Gardiner said.

Epp told McHugh he had not received the disclosure yet, but had been “taken off suicide watch,” adding that he is ready to proceed with sentencing as soon as he receives it.

Gardiner then told McHugh she had “an offer to make to Mr. Epp.”

“If Mr. Epp is prepared to plead guilty to the failure to attend court for sentencing, then I would be prepared to agree to a joint submission of four and a half years,” Gardiner said.

McHugh said he wanted to give Epp time to review disclosure in the case before responding to Gardiner’s offer.

The judge ruled to set aside an hour next Wednesday for Epp’s sentencing.

In addition to the criminal proceedings, Epp is also named in a $2.8-million civil suit filed by the victim, a former student of Epp’s, on Jan. 16.

In the statement of claim, it’s alleged that in or about late December 2019, for a period of one month, Epp groomed the plaintiff, then 17, and after earning her trust, sexually abused her.

The Thames Valley District School Board is also named as a defendant in the statement of claim, which alleges the acts occurred on premises owned or controlled by Epp and/or the board.

None of the allegations in the civil suit have been tested in court.

— with files from Global’s Matthew Trevithick and Amy Simon