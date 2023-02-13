Saskatchewan businesses say inflation isn’t enough to bring down Valentine’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan prepares for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, but with inflation looming over everyone’s shoulders, businesses weren’t sure how much gifting would play a part this holiday.

“The freight has gone up on everything,” said Saskatoon resident Quinn Brown. “With fuel expenses and things like that, that trickles down to us and the cost of flowers, getting them here.”

Brown, co-owner alongside his wife, of Quinn and Kim’s Flowers in Saskatoon said that despite inflation, pre-orders on flower arrangements are through the roof right now.

“Just looking at the way the orders have been coming in, the volume is there for sure,” said Brown.

The shop won’t be able to measure their full success until after Valentine’s Day but as of right now, flowers are flying off the shelves.

“We’re all being affected somewhat by inflation, our home heating and gas bills are all experiencing those things so we’ve just tried to be mindful of that in the store and trying to have a little bit lower price points for people, understanding that people are on a budget but would still like to buy something.”

In previous years, the shop mostly sold flowers through last-minute walk-in clients looking to grab something, but this year, nearly everyone is preordering.

“I’m not sure what’s caused that shift or that change. Maybe COVID-19 did some of that,” Brown said.

Saskatchewan restaurants also don’t seem to be struggling to book table reservations for the big day.

Dale Mackay, co-owner of Grassroots restaurant in Saskatoon said they already have a full house on Tuesday.

“It’s one of the two biggest restaurant days of the year, Valentine’s and New Years.”

The hospitality industry is forced to constantly adjust to meet attainable lifestyles, but Grassroots has had to adjust to account for inflation recently, as well as offsetting labour costs.

“We’re trying not to have to constantly raise our prices and to find other solutions like using different cuts of meat and doing more vegetarian options,” said Mackay.

“This is one of the first times that the general public has really realized what inflation in food does to your bottom line at home.”

However, for those being hit by inflation a little bit harder, it doesn’t mean Valentine’s Day has to be skipped.

“You can still have a great Valentine’s and not break the bank,” said Saskatoon blogger Maygen Kardash.

She suggested at-home movie nights featuring local Skip the Dishes or picking up a new board game for the night.

“Yes, it might be an investment today, but you are going to play it so many times that it is going to pay for itself,” Kardash said.

She also argued that puzzles are one of the most romantic things to do on Valentine’s Day.

“You can still talk, have a glass of wine, whatever you want to do and do it mindlessly.”

Kardash said that this Valentine’s Day, it really is the thought that counts.