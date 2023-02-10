Menu

Health

Langley, B.C. toddler allegedly made to wait hours at emergency department

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 9:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Langley family decries long wait in hospital ER for toddler'
Langley family decries long wait in hospital ER for toddler
WATCH: A Langley father and mother say they waited in Langley Hospitals ER for hours, before anyone looked at their two-year-old daughter who had a severe fever and difficulty breathing. Travis Prasad reports.

A Langley, B.C., family is sharing their health care experience after they say they spent hours in the emergency department with their extremely sick toddler.

Joel and Stefanie Ackley said after waiting two hours at the Langley Memorial Hospital on Jan. 26, medical officials checked their two-year-old Gracie’s vitals. Gracie had a fever of 103 C. A nurse gave Gracie a Tylenol to help bring it down.

“It was hard because she was looking at me for help, and I couldn’t give it to her. It hurt me,” Gracie’s father Joel said.

“She was having a lot of trouble breathing. She was taking two breaths at a time.”

Joel said by the time a doctor arrived and ordered an X-ray, which confirmed Gracie had pneumonia, the family had been at the ER for nearly nine hours.

Read more: Indigenous man furious after mother put in ‘storage room’ after being discharged from Calgary hospital

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

When Global News’ inquired about the situation, Fraser Health said staffing issues amid a busy respiratory virus (RSV) season are leading to wait times.

“We hope that no child has to wait a significant length of time,” said Dr. Craig Murray, Fraser Health’s regional medical director.

“I can’t speak to the specifics of the case, but I would just say that there are times way outside of our control when a lot of patients show up at once or the department is really busy, either with a high volume of patients or very, very sick patients.”

Read more: They worked as medical specialists in their countries, but they can’t get certified in B.C.

Read next: Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

The family said they think Gracie should have at least had her vitals checked when they arrived in the emergency room.

“She should have been seen right away. As soon as she checked in, she should have had her vitals checked,” Joel told Global News.

Gracie was also diagnosed with RSV and asthma and as the family awaits more test results, they want answers from the hospital.

“Let’s figure this out and get something going for everybody so that we’re not left in the dark wondering if we go to the hospital, are we going to walk out?” Stefani Ackley said.

Click to play video: 'What is the B.C. government doing about hospital wait times?'
What is the B.C. government doing about hospital wait times?
