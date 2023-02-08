Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

London, Ont. businesses supporting donations for Turkey following earthquake

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 5:29 pm
Turkey-Syria earthquake View image in full screen
A man sits at his destroyed house in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

As freezing temperatures hinder rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria, people in London, Ont., are working on getting donations to those in need.

Multiple businesses in London are accepting donations of needed items Thursday and Friday morning to be sent to Turkey in the following days. The sought items include diapers, baby food, menstrual pads and non-pork canned food.

Both Empire Auto car dealership locations on Dundas Street and Springbank Drive will be accepting donations until Thursday evening, while the Maison Istanbul restaurant on Richmond Street is accepting donations until Friday at 11 a.m.

The donated items will then be delivered to the Turkish consulate in Toronto before a Turkish Airlines flight transports them to affected areas.

Read more: Rescue crews around the world are in Turkey for earthquake aid. What about Canada?

Read next: 2 kids killed, man charged with murder after bus crashes into Montreal-area daycare

Story continues below advertisement

Banu Jacklin, a Londoner with family in Turkey, says the items are desperately needed as people struggle.

“These are really vital at the moment,” said Jacklin, a member of the local Turkish group organizing the donations.

Other items welcomed are new blankets, scarves, gloves, toques, winter jackets and flashlights. Jacklin says while gently used items were at first thought to be okay, Turkish Airlines is only accepting new items to help prevent the spread of diseases.

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria early Monday has continued to rise. As of Wednesday afternoon, over 11,000 people are believed to have died from the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Jacklin was actually in Turkey in 1999 when the last major earthquake hit the country. The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey on Aug. 17, 1999, resulted in over 17,000 deaths and nearly 50,000 injured.

“The destruction then was unbelievable, but now it is worse,” Jacklin says.

Trending Now

Read more: Turkey earthquake rescue efforts complicated by bitter cold. What to know 

Read next: Im-peck-able hoarding: Woodpecker stores 700 pounds of acorns in walls of Calif. home

While Jacklin says her immediate family in Turkey — her mother and grandmother — are safe and their home is intact, the recent earthquake is rekindling bad memories.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard because while we may not be directly affected, but whoever experienced the 1999 earthquake… it brings old memories,” said Jacklin, adding she and others sought mental health counselling following the 1999 quake.

“I remember… one city we went to help and the smell because of the dead bodies, you couldn’t stay there,” added Jacklin.

“All those memories have come back worse and bigger and scarier.”

Read more: IN PHOTOS: In Turkey and Syria, the search for earthquake survivors continues

Read next: Netflix Canada begins its password-sharing crackdown. Here’s what to know

While immediate family is safe, Jacklin says a close family friend’s brother and his family are unaccounted for as of Wednesday, as there were reports of them being trapped under a collapsed building.

“It’s really hard for us to watch on T.V., what is going on there right now,” said Jacklin. “We all are emotional here in London with whoever I contacted from our community.”

Click to play video: 'Blinken says loss of life from earthquake in Turkey, Syria ‘truly staggering, shocking’'
Blinken says loss of life from earthquake in Turkey, Syria ‘truly staggering, shocking’

The emotional toll the earthquake has on those with family where the destruction occurred will be a weeks and months-long ordeal, says Jacklin.

Story continues below advertisement

“What happens is you call your parents, your close friends and family and try to confirm if they are okay,” Jacklin says. “But then, there are your other co-workers, your second-generation cousins, you don’t think of them right away just because of everything that is going on.

“But for weeks later, it trickles out that someone you know died.”

Resources people can access include:

CMHA Middlesex

Reach Out 24/7

Kids Help Phone

LondonSyriaLondon OntarioTurkeyEarthquakeSyria earthquaketurkey syria earthquake
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers