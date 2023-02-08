Strong winds, freezing rain in forecast for Waterloo Region, Guelph on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph and the surrounding counties to warn of some pretty nasty weather for Thursday.

The agency says that the area could begin to see freezing rain on Thursday morning, which would shift into heavy rain later in the day.

In addition, the statement warns of heavy winds beginning in the afternoon and into the evening that could see gusts of between 60 and 80 km/h.

“Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways,” the statement reads.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages are possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says there could be some flooding in areas with drainage issues.