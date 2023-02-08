Menu

Canada

Strong winds, freezing rain in forecast for Waterloo Region, Guelph on Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 10:29 am
The ice-covered mirror of a a motorcycle is seen following freezing rain Monday, April 16, 2018 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The ice-covered mirror of a a motorcycle is seen following freezing rain Monday, April 16, 2018 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph and the surrounding counties to warn of some pretty nasty weather for Thursday.

The agency says that the area could begin to see freezing rain on Thursday morning, which would shift into heavy rain later in the day.

In addition, the statement warns of heavy winds beginning in the afternoon and into the evening that could see gusts of between 60 and 80 km/h.

“Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways,” the statement reads.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages are possible.”

Environment Canada says there could be some flooding in areas with drainage issues.

