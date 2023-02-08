Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police say they arrested repeat offender in child porn investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 10:09 am
Barrie Police arrest man in child porn investigation. View image in full screen
Barrie Police arrest man in child porn investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Barrie Police have arrested a 27-year-old Barrie, Ont., man in connection wiyh a child pornography investigation for the same offences he was charged with six years prior.

On Feb. 1, the Barrie police’s internet child exploitation unit arrested the 27-year-old and charged him with accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police say that in 2017 he was charged with committing the same offences.

Trending Now

Given the nature of the offences, Barrie police say they will not be releasing the suspect’s name.

Read more: Collingwood OPP arrest man in child porn investigation

Read next: Chinese spy balloon: U.S. Navy releases up-close photos of debris recovery

Officers say the accused used Google to upload images of child pornography, and as a result, several computer devices were seized for forensic analysis.

Story continues below advertisement

He was subsequently held for a bail hearing and later released to a surety with several conditions, along with a future court date.

Child PornographyBarrieBarrie PolicepornographyPornchild porn investigationBarrie police investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers