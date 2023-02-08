Barrie police say they arrested repeat offender in child porn investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie Police have arrested a 27-year-old Barrie, Ont., man in connection wiyh a child pornography investigation for the same offences he was charged with six years prior.

On Feb. 1, the Barrie police’s internet child exploitation unit arrested the 27-year-old and charged him with accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police say that in 2017 he was charged with committing the same offences.

Given the nature of the offences, Barrie police say they will not be releasing the suspect’s name.

Officers say the accused used Google to upload images of child pornography, and as a result, several computer devices were seized for forensic analysis.

He was subsequently held for a bail hearing and later released to a surety with several conditions, along with a future court date.