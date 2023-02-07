Raptors forward Anunoby out v. Spurs

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors’ 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27.

“O.G. is on the court doing some work,” said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. “No contact yet or practice, but he’s progressing well. That’s where we are.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anuonby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season.

His 2.1 steals per game are tied with Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat for highest in the NBA.

The 25-year-old small forward is one of several Raptors players who could be moved out of Toronto ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.