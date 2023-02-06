Cambridge, Ont. school to remain closed Tuesday as clean-up from flooding continues

Send this page to someone via email

Students at a high school in Cambridge, Ont., will have to begin the second semester online as work continues to repair issues created by flooding at the institution over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, the Waterloo Region District School Board announced that Jacob Hespeler Secondary School would remain closed on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the school on Holiday Inn Drive was also closed for repairs on Monday due to weekend flooding in a number of classrooms.

The board says that students will kick off their second semester with online learning on Tuesday.

“Asynchronous materials will be provided for each class and teachers will be available to students through email during the regular school day hours. Students are invited to participate as they are able,” a letter from the board read on Monday.

The WRDSB says that they will provide further information about the situation as it becomes available.