Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Feb. 6

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations calls for inclusion in health-care talks, Saskatchewan’s economic outlook for 2023 and connecting with Indigenous culture during Aboriginal Storytelling Month.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Feb. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

FSIN calls for inclusion in health-care funding decisions

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it is disappointing that Indigenous leaders are being excluded from upcoming health-care funding meeting between the prime minister and premiers.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says Indigenous leaders are requesting inclusion in management decisions for their proportionate share of health-care funding.

Cameron speaks with Chris Carr about his concerns and the challenges Indigenous people face accessing the health-care system.

New report looks at Saskatchewan’s economic outlook for 2023

A recent economic report looking at the year ahead for Saskatchewan suggests the province has a lot going for it in 2023.

Marc Desormeaux, the principal economist at Desjardin, which published the report, says major projects will help push economic growth.

Desormeaux joins Chris Carr with his thoughts and expectations for Saskatchewan in the year ahead.

Keeping Indigenous culture and history alive through storytelling

February is Aboriginal Storytelling Month and over the next couple of weeks, students in Saskatchewan will connect with Indigenous culture.

Jasmyn Albert says storytelling helps keep culture and history alive

The storyteller and teacher discusses the importance of Aboriginal Storytelling Month in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Feb. 6

Mild conditions to start the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Feb. 6, morning SkyTracker forecast.