Crime

Man, 31, hospitalized after shooting in Old Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 2:01 pm
Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Montreal

A 31-year-old man is in hospital on Sunday after he was targeted in a shooting in Montreal’s Old Port on Saturday evening.

Police say 911 calls were placed just before 8 p.m. for shots fired at Place Jacques-Cartier in the city’s most touristic district.

Authorities say the shooting happened after a bar fight that continued outside the establishment. Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says the victim had stab wounds and at least one gunshot wound.

He was conscious and rushed to hospital and is in stable condition with no threat to his life.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating with the help of surveillance footage.

