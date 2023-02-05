City, Vancouver police and B.C. gov to make mental health services, public safety announcement

A press conference is scheduled for Sunday afternoon for an announcement regarding mental health services and public safety in Vancouver.
Global News will be holding a live stream of the announcement in this article starting at 1:30 p.m.
The City of Vancouver’s mayor, Ken Sim, will be joined by Vancouver police and provincial officials.
Provincial officials include B.C. Premier David Eby, health minister Adrian Dix, mental health and addictions minister Jennifer Whiteside, and Vancouver Coastal Health’s Dr. Patricia Daly.
The event will be held at Vancouver City Hall’s Helena Gutteridge Plaza.
More to come …
