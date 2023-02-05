Menu

The West Block – Episode 20, Season 12

Canada

City, Vancouver police and B.C. gov to make mental health services, public safety announcement

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 1:28 pm
B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on Sun. Nov. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on Sun. Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A press conference is scheduled for Sunday afternoon for an announcement regarding mental health services and public safety in Vancouver.

Global News will be holding a live stream of the announcement in this article starting at 1:30 p.m.

The City of Vancouver’s mayor, Ken Sim, will be joined by Vancouver police and provincial officials.

Provincial officials include B.C. Premier David Eby, health minister Adrian Dix, mental health and addictions minister Jennifer Whiteside, and Vancouver Coastal Health’s Dr. Patricia Daly.

The event will be held at Vancouver City Hall’s Helena Gutteridge Plaza.

More to come …

