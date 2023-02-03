Province, Doctors Manitoba aim to reduce red tape for doctors with new task force

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s health minister says the province is teaming up with Doctors Manitoba to cut down on administrative duties getting in the way of patient care.

Audrey Gordon announced a joint task force Friday, with the goal of identifying unnecessary burdens on doctors and coming up with solutions so they can put more focus on their patients.

“Doctors go into medicine to care for patients but we are increasingly being diverted away from patient care by excessive and unnecessary administrative work,” said Doctors Manitoba president Candace Bradshaw in a statement.

“This initiative is truly a win-win because it will help to reduce physician burnout and free up physicians to spend more time with our patients.”

The task force is set to include — along with co-chairs from Doctors Manitoba and the provincial government — three physicians, a representative from either the provincial health department or from within the health system, and a Canadian Federation of Independent Business rep with experience dealing with red-tape reduction.

Gordon said the task force is expected to begin its work immediately, with a public report to be released later this year.