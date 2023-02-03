Menu

Crime

Guelph police say drugs were found on suspect who apparently missed court date

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 3, 2023 2:00 pm
Guelph Police. View image in full screen
Guelph Police. Global News File

Hopefully, a Guelph, Ont., man will remember to appear in court as scheduled.

There was an arrest warrant issued for a 52-year-old man for failing to appear in court on an outstanding charge.

Guelph Police Service officers managed to locate the man at an address on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue West around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man arrested for shoplifting also accused of skipping court

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

Investigators say they conducted a search of the individual and found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine with a total value of $5,000.

The accused will be back in a Guelph court on Mar. 17.

Click to play video: 'Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario'
Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
