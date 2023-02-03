Guelph police say drugs were found on suspect who apparently missed court date

See more sharing options

Hopefully, a Guelph, Ont., man will remember to appear in court as scheduled.

There was an arrest warrant issued for a 52-year-old man for failing to appear in court on an outstanding charge.

Guelph Police Service officers managed to locate the man at an address on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue West around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say they conducted a search of the individual and found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine with a total value of $5,000.

The accused will be back in a Guelph court on Mar. 17.