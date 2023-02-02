Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Kris Keller first woman president of Peterborough and District Construction Association

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 1:48 pm
Kris Keller is the first female president of the Peterborough and District Construction Association. View image in full screen
The Peterborough and District Construction Association has named Kris Keller as its new president, marking the first female president in the association’s 60-plus-year history.

The association promotes and fosters interests for the development of infrastructure in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Keller has worked for RBC for over 46 years, focusing 25 of those years on supporting the financial growth of business owners and most recently supporting the real estate and construction sections.

The association says plans have begun to formally rebrand and define a “clear vision, mission, and purpose.”

Keller says she’s excited about future work with community partners to promote the skilled trades as a viable and rewarding career opportunity for young people.

“It’s time to leverage what we have built since 1961 and lead the way forward,” she stated. “We have set the stage for the PDCA to deliver value to our existing members, attract new members, and grow our collective base. This ultimately elevates our voice in the industry.”

The association also announced Steve Vandermuelen and Aaron Kraetzer as directors to the PDCA board. Anne Crowley has been named honorary secretary while Ashley Mortlock rejoins as a director and April Delaney has been named a director-at-large.

Real EstateConstructionSkilled Tradespeterborough constructionKris KellerPDCAPeterborough and District Construction Association
