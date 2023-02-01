Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with feds without the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2023 10:03 am
v View image in full screen
File: Close up compassionate adult holding hands of little kid girl, giving psychological help, support at home. Getty Images

An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.

Louis Bull Tribe at Maskwacis, Alta., south of Edmonton, would become the first in the province to do so.

The First Nation says it’s a bilateral agreement with the federal government and does not involve the province.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with Ottawa, province'
Manitoba First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with Ottawa, province

Last year, Louis Bull’s child welfare organization said Alberta wasn’t co-operating and didn’t want to sign the agreement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa passed the legislation in 2020 with a focus on prevention so families can receive support to remain together.

Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan was the first to sign the agreement in 2021, and dozens of others across the country are waiting.

Wabaseemoong Independent Nations in Ontario and Peguis First Nation in Manitoba have also signed agreements with Ottawa and their provincial governments.

Click to play video: 'Alberta advocates for Indigenous children renew calls for system reform following Federal child welfare compensation'
Alberta advocates for Indigenous children renew calls for system reform following Federal child welfare compensation
First NationMaskwacisChild WelfareCowessess First NationPeguis First NationLouis Bull TribeWabaseemoong Independent NationsFirst Nation child welfare
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers