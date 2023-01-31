NDP received more donations than UCP in 2022: Elections Alberta reports

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta NDP received more political donations than the United Conservative Party in every quarter last year.

According to Elections Alberta quarterly reports, the Opposition NDP raised $3.3 million in Q4 — the last three months of 2022 — $1.4 million in Q3, $1.4 million in Q2 and $1 million in Q1.

Over the course of 2022, the party received $7.2 million in donations.

To compare, the UCP raised $2 million in Q4, $973,000 in Q3, $521,000 in Q2 and $888,000 in Q1. In total, for all of 2022, the party received $4.4 million in donations.

When comparing the size of donations, over the course of the year, the NDP collected $1.8 million in contributions of $250 and under, and $5.4 million in contributions over $250.

The UCP collected $1.8 million in contributions of $250 and under, and $2.6 million in contributions over $250.

The next provincial general election is scheduled for May 29, 2023.