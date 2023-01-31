Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

NDP received more donations than UCP in 2022: Elections Alberta reports

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Political scientists weigh in on how Alberta’s upcoming provincial election may shape up'
Political scientists weigh in on how Alberta’s upcoming provincial election may shape up
WATCH: It’s a new year and Albertans can expect more fireworks when it comes to provincial politics. The election is still several months away but experts say the unofficial campaign will only get more interesting as we go. Chris Chacon explains. – Jan 1, 2023

Alberta NDP received more political donations than the United Conservative Party in every quarter last year.

According to Elections Alberta quarterly reports, the Opposition NDP raised $3.3 million in Q4 — the last three months of 2022 — $1.4 million in Q3, $1.4 million in Q2 and $1 million in Q1.

Over the course of 2022, the party received $7.2 million in donations.

Read more: Alberta set for 2023 election: Smith just got the job, Notley wants it back

Read next: Alberta pro golfer – now on disability – on high cost of living: ‘a real hardship’

To compare, the UCP raised $2 million in Q4, $973,000 in Q3, $521,000 in Q2 and $888,000 in Q1. In total, for all of 2022, the party received $4.4 million in donations.

Trending Now

When comparing the size of donations, over the course of the year, the NDP collected $1.8 million in contributions of $250 and under, and $5.4 million in contributions over $250.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Political scientists weigh in on how Alberta’s upcoming provincial election may shape up

Read next: Loblaw’s No Name price freeze ends as rival warns of impending cost increases

The UCP collected $1.8 million in contributions of $250 and under, and $2.6 million in contributions over $250.

The next provincial general election is scheduled for May 29, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Alberta reflects on year of political chaos, as 2023 provincial election looms'
Alberta reflects on year of political chaos, as 2023 provincial election looms
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta NDPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionAlberta UCPPolitical Donationspolitical fundraisingNew Democrat PartyAlberta elections
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers