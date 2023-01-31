NDP received more donations than UCP in 2022: Elections Alberta reports

Alberta NDP received more political donations than the United Conservative Party in every quarter last year.
According to Elections Alberta quarterly reports, the Opposition NDP raised $3.3 million in Q4 — the last three months of 2022 — $1.4 million in Q3, $1.4 million in Q2 and $1 million in Q1.
Over the course of 2022, the party received $7.2 million in donations.
To compare, the UCP raised $2 million in Q4, $973,000 in Q3, $521,000 in Q2 and $888,000 in Q1. In total, for all of 2022, the party received $4.4 million in donations.
When comparing the size of donations, over the course of the year, the NDP collected $1.8 million in contributions of $250 and under, and $5.4 million in contributions over $250.
The UCP collected $1.8 million in contributions of $250 and under, and $2.6 million in contributions over $250.
The next provincial general election is scheduled for May 29, 2023.
