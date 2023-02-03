Menu

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick gets real about emotional abuse, mental health in ‘Alice, Darling’

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Actor Anna Kendrick from ‘Alice, Darling’ on emotional challenges, key takeaways of suspense drama'
Actor Anna Kendrick from ‘Alice, Darling’ on emotional challenges, key takeaways of suspense drama
Actor Anna Kendrick from ‘Alice, Darling’ on emotional challenges, key takeaways of suspense drama

Anna Kendrick hopes that everyone, regardless of their gender and identity, will see a little piece of themselves in her titular character for the new film Alice, Darling. 

Though the movie is filled with emotionally charged suspense, Alice, Darling still manages to be gracefully restrained.

The film sees Kendrick, 37, as Alice, a woman in an emotionally abusive relationship. When Alice and her friends Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn) and Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku) leave the bustle of Toronto, Ont., for a girl’s cottage trip, Alice’s long-time boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick) takes issue.

'Alice, Darling' movie poster. View image in full screen
‘Alice, Darling’ stars Anna Kendrick as Alice, a woman in an emotionally abusive relationship. Elevation Pictures

With undeniable poise, Kendrick leads the audience through Alice’s quiet, inner turmoil. Though Simon, who is not a physical abuser, may seem like the ideal boyfriend on the surface, Kendrick’s performance unravels the wounded psyche of Alice, who has been left to cope with Simon’s subtle manipulation and emotional abuse. Combined with the mysterious disappearance of a girl near the lake where the women are staying, Alice’s story is chilling in its authenticity.

Alice, Darling, directed by Mary Nighy, reminds audiences that domestic abuse is not always obvious.

Global News’ Sarah Do Couto sat down with Kendrick to discuss the subtleties of emotional abuse, the importance mental health and truly supportive friendships.

(You can watch the full interview above.)

‘Alice, Darling’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is currently playing in select theatres across Canada and the U.S.

