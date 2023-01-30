Menu

Comments

Crime

SIU investigating collision involving Woodstock police cruiser

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 3:37 pm
File photo of Woodstock police cruiser.
File photo of Woodstock police cruiser. AM980 File Photo

Woodstock police disclosed Monday that the Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident last week involving a stolen vehicle and a police cruiser.

Police say on Jan. 25 at around 8:20 p.m., they received a report of a stolen Audi that had failed to remain at the scene of multiple accident scenes.

The Audi then collided head-on with a marked police cruiser on Ingersoll Road, say police. The driver of the Audi was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The officer of the cruiser was treated for minor injuries.

Read more: Trio charged after stolen truck hits Woodstock, Ont. police car during break-in

Read next: West Edmonton Mall closes Mindbender indoor roller-coaster

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was arrested by police and remains in custody.

After being notified, the SIU said it would investigate the incident. It asks that all inquiries regarding the investigation be directed to 416-622-0748 or 1-800-787-8529.

