Health

Canadian doctors spend 18.5 million hours on unnecessary paperwork, says new report

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2023 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia ER deaths highlight national health care stresses: doctors'
Nova Scotia ER deaths highlight national health care stresses: doctors
Health care access for all is something Canadians expect, but hospitals can’t keep up. Nova Scotian Allison Holthoff died while waiting more than six hours to be seen by a doctor in emergency care. Now, her husband, Gunter, says something needs to change. ‘The West Block’ guest host David Akin sat down with Dr. Michael Howlett, president of the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, and Dr. Alika Lafontaine, president of the Canadian Medical Association, to talk about what’s needed to save Canada’s healthcare system – Jan 15, 2023

A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says Canadian doctors spend 18.5 million hours per year on unnecessary administrative work.

Laura Jones, an executive vice-president with the federation and co-author of the report released today, says these hours are the equivalent of about 55.6 million doctor visits.

Jones says the report, titled “Patients before Paperwork,” highlights an often overlooked burden doctors face while caring for patients.

The report also highlights Nova Scotia as a “standout” province in trying to reduce red tape in medicine.

Dr. Leisha Hawker, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, says her group has been working with the provincial government since 2019 to identify paperwork redundancies and shorten medical forms.

Hawker says reducing paperwork can improve patient care and reduce physician burnout.

Click to play video: 'International doctor recruitment being called step in right direction but not remedy to doctor shortage crisis'
International doctor recruitment being called step in right direction but not remedy to doctor shortage crisis

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

