Peterborough’s One Roof Community Centre extends hours amid temperature drop

Colder temperatures forecasted for the Peterborough area have prompted officials to extend the hours of service for the One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough.

The centre at 99 Brock St. provides warming room services on behalf of the City and County of Peterborough.

On Monday, the city announced the hours would be extended from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning on Tuesday until Saturday, Feb. 4. A meal is provided between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. More details on services and meals are available online at oneroofptbo.ca.

The city says overnight emergency shelters are open for people experiencing homelessness. If shelter capacity is full, temporary alternative accommodations for overnight stays may be made available. The city says to contact the shelters first for space:

YES Shelter for Youth and Families at 196 Brock St. Tel: 705-748-3851

Brock Mission Men’s Shelter at 217 Murray St. Tel: 705-748-4766

Cameron House Women’s Shelter at 738 Chemong Rd. Tel 705-748-4766

Overflow shelter at 210 Wolfe St. Tel: 705-748-4766 – Press 0 for the shelter.

Emergency after-hours services related to the emergency shelter are available through Social Services by calling 705-926-0096. The Peterborough Social Services website has full details at www.peterborough.ca/socialservices.

Information about how to protect yourself from extreme cold is on the Peterborough Public Health website.